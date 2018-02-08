Synacor Taps Tim Heasley as CFO

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Synacor, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYNC) today announced the appointment of Tim Heasley as Chief Financial Officer effective today. He succeeds Bill Stuart, who will be available to Synacor as a senior advisor. Heasley, who joined Synacor as senior vice president of finance in May 2018, has been chief financial officer of three mid-market companies during his 30-plus-year career as a financial executive. Based in Buffalo, he will report to Synacor CEO Himesh Bhise.

“Tim’s financial acumen and his experience as a public company chief financial officer make him a strong executive to lead Synacor’s financial function,” said Bhise. “During his time at Synacor, Tim has already demonstrated the ability to lead our finance function. The board and I look forward to working with him as we execute on our strategy to drive shareholder value.”

“On behalf of the board and the team at Synacor, I would also like to extend our gratitude to Bill for his many contributions to Synacor during the past seven years. He has played an important role in our transformation. We wish him well in his retirement,” concluded Bhise.

“I am excited to be working with the talented team at Synacor,” said Heasley. “I have been at Synacor for two months, and I am more excited about Synacor’s platforms, growth opportunities, and the value potential of the business than when I started. I look forward to partnering with Himesh and the team to execute on our growth strategy and deliver on our financial goals.” Prior to joining Synacor, Heasley served as CFO of National Oak Distributors, a national wholesale distributor. From 2015 to 2016, he was CFO of Motus Integrated Technologies, a global manufacturer for the automotive industry. He previously was CFO of Kaydon Corp. (NYSE: KDN) and served in senior finance roles with Gibraltar Industries (NYSE: ROCK), MRC Industrial Group and SPS Technologies. Heasley has also served in progressive financial management positions with a diverse group of leading organizations, including Johnson Controls, TRW and the Carborundum Company.

Heasley holds an MBA and a B.S. in Accounting from the State University of New York at Buffalo. He has received several certifications including Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certified Management Accountant (CMA), and Certified in Financial Management (CFM).

