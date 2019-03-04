Samsung Gets Behind Royalty-Free AV1 Codec

WAKEFIELD, MASS. -- The Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) announced today that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has joined at the Board-level, the first tier of the organization. AOMedia is a nonprofit organization formed by leading internet and media technology companies with the aim to define and develop open standards for media compression and delivery over the web.

As an AOMedia member, Samsung joins the ranks of fellow board members Amazon, ARM, Cisco, Facebook, Google, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Mozilla, Netflix, NVIDIA and others.

