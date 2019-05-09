& cplSiteName &

Roku 'Active' Accounts Climb to 29.1M in Q1, Streaming Hours Jump to 8.9B

5/9/2019
LOS GATOS, Calif. -- Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) today announced it released first quarter 2019 results.

Q1 2019 highlights from the company's letter to investors:

  • Total net revenue grew 51% YoY to $206.7 million;
  • Platform revenue increased 79% YoY to $134.2 million;
  • Gross profit rose 60% YoY to $100.9 million;
  • Active accounts were up 2.0 million incrementally vs. Q4 2018 to 29.1 million;
  • Streaming hours increased 1.6 billion hours vs. Q4 2018 to 8.9 billion;
  • Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) was $19.06 on a TTM basis, up $1.11 vs. Q4, and up 27% YoY;
  • Roku monetized video ad impressions again more than doubled YoY in the quarter.

