RCN, TiVo Connect On Next-Gen IP Video Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO), a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights, today announced that RCN, a leading cable operator, has selected TiVo’s Next-Gen Platform to bring advanced innovation to its customers. RCN will be the first operator to deploy the Next-Gen Platform and will roll out its new TiVo-powered video solution to its high-speed internet, digital TV and home phone customers. RCN also plans to expand the TiVo offerings across its properties, including Grande Communications Networks and WaveDivision Holdings. RCN was the first operator to deploy TiVo in the Pay-TV space.

Under the agreement, RCN will power its next-generation solution with TiVo’s IPTV suite of products, including TiVo Solutions for Android TV, TiVo for Streamers and TiVo for Mobile. This will enable the delivery of IPVOD, IP Linear, Restart, Catch-Up and Network DVR content to RCN subscribers on managed STBs powered by Android TV and unmanaged consumer-owned devices, such as Amazon Fire, Apple TV, as well as iOS and Android mobile devices. Subscribers can enjoy the ultimate entertainment experience with hyper-personalization, advanced search and recommendations, conversational voice control and universal discovery across content platforms. This will enable RCN to reduce churn, drive customer engagement, as well as capture new market segments and monetization opportunities with differentiated business models and revenue streams.

