& cplSiteName &

RCN, TiVo Connect On Next-Gen IP Video Platform

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
4/24/2019
50%
50%

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO), a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights, today announced that RCN, a leading cable operator, has selected TiVo’s Next-Gen Platform to bring advanced innovation to its customers. RCN will be the first operator to deploy the Next-Gen Platform and will roll out its new TiVo-powered video solution to its high-speed internet, digital TV and home phone customers. RCN also plans to expand the TiVo offerings across its properties, including Grande Communications Networks and WaveDivision Holdings. RCN was the first operator to deploy TiVo in the Pay-TV space.

Under the agreement, RCN will power its next-generation solution with TiVo’s IPTV suite of products, including TiVo Solutions for Android TV, TiVo for Streamers and TiVo for Mobile. This will enable the delivery of IPVOD, IP Linear, Restart, Catch-Up and Network DVR content to RCN subscribers on managed STBs powered by Android TV and unmanaged consumer-owned devices, such as Amazon Fire, Apple TV, as well as iOS and Android mobile devices. Subscribers can enjoy the ultimate entertainment experience with hyper-personalization, advanced search and recommendations, conversational voice control and universal discovery across content platforms. This will enable RCN to reduce churn, drive customer engagement, as well as capture new market segments and monetization opportunities with differentiated business models and revenue streams.

TiVo
RCN

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 2-22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Building E2E IP Networks for the 5G & Cloud Era
By Gao Ji, President, Huawei Router & Carrier Ethernet Product Line
A Roadmap for Operators in the 5G & Cloud Era
By Kevin Hu, President, Huawei Network Product Line
Huawei Introduces Autonomous Driving Core Network
By David Fang, Chief NFV Marketing Expert & Solution Director, Huawei Cloud Core Network
Huawei Shows 5G in Action at MWC
By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Slideshow: NAB 2019
More Slideshows
Infographics