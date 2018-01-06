Permira Names CEO for Cisco’s SPVSS Business

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Permira, the global private equity firm, today announced the appointment of Yves
Padrines as incoming Chief Executive Officer for the new company to be formed from Cisco’s Service Provider
Video Software Solutions (SPVSS) business, effective upon closing of the transaction.
Yves Padrines will join from Cisco, where as Vice-President of Global Service Provider for Europe, Middle East,
Africa and Russia, he was responsible for all Cisco products and services business for major
telecommunications, mobile and cable operators, broadcasters and media companies as well as cloud and
managed service providers. He has also held general management and senior executive roles during his
previous tenure at NDS from 2004-2012. Before joining NDS, Yves served in various capacities in sales, product
management, finance and management consulting with large international companies in the media and
technology industries.
