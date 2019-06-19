New Gracenote Feature IDs Popular Content

EMERYVILLE, Calif. -- Gracenote, a Nielsen company (NYSE: NLSN), today announced the launch of Gracenote Video Popularity Score, a new data offering which enables entertainment providers to more effectively understand the TV shows and movies that viewers broadly want to watch so that they can promote them accordingly from within their catalogs. The new solution is part of Gracenote's breakthrough Advanced Discovery suite of metadata products designed to help pay TV providers, OTT services and CE device makers revolutionize the digital video experience and connect viewers to TV shows and movies in innovative ways.

Video Popularity Score helps to identify and surface hot content by considering recency of TV show airings and theatrical movie releases, viewership and awareness signals from Gracenote and Nielsen plus data from trusted external sources. Based on these inputs, Gracenote calculates a numerical score representing the general population's recognition level of individual TV series or movies.

By integrating Video Popularity Score data, entertainment providers can deliver smart guides which automatically identify the most popular programming and prioritize it in their user interfaces, personalized recommendations and search results. The new solution also enables improved voice capabilities through better understanding of user intent within spoken queries. For example, the dataset can help differentiate between the broadcast TV show and the Major League Soccer team in response to the voice command, "Watch Chicago Fire." Additionally, Video Popularity Score can inform editorial curation efforts focused on identifying trending content as well as guide licensing activities designed to add potentially resonant TV shows and movies to customers' catalogs.

