Metrological Lands Deal With Vodafone Germany

1/23/2019
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands -- Vodafone Germany has chosen Metrological to bring integrated apps and premium OTT content to the GigaTV platform.

GigaTV users will have access to a wide variety of premium OTT services as well as niche content and localized apps, integrated directly into the GigaTV UI, through the Metrological Application Platform. Metrological enables operators to offer OTT content without leaving the TV experience. Metrological’s back-office gives Vodafone Germany the ability to anticipate the changing content preferences of their TV viewers instantly and efficiently.

The Metrological Application Platform includes a back-office product suite for onboarding, monetizing and optimizing the life cycle of web and native apps across set-top boxes. The Application Platform supports features such as unified search, contextuality and second screen support. Vodafone Germany is able to source content from the Metrological App Library that offers 300+ TV apps. The open SDK enables quick app development for content service providers.

For more details about Metrological, visit: www.Metrological.com. Additional information about GigaTV can be found at: https://zuhauseplus.vodafone.de/gigatv/.

Metrological

