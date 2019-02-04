JW Player Debuts OTT Apps

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- JW Player, an independent video technology company, today announced it will launch a new OTT Apps offering to current and future clients at this year’s National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show in Las Vegas - from April 6 to 11, 2019.

OTT Apps from JW Player will provide current and new clients with a cost-effective and fast way to reach their audiences on connected TVs and mobile devices while providing detailed cross-platform reporting and seamless workflow integration.

OTT apps will be available across Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Android devices. The company’s new offering will also empower brands to create customized viewing experiences as well as maximize reach and revenue with industry-leading monetization and audience engagement tools.

Thus far, leading media companies such as Insider Inc. and Gravitas have turned to JW Player to build their OTT products.

