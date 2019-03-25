& cplSiteName &

Enghouse to Acquire Espial for C$56.5M

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
3/25/2019
50%
50%

OTTAWA & MARKHAM, Ontario — Espial Group and Enghouse Systems Limited jointly announced that they have entered into an arrangement agreement (the “Arrangement Agreement”) pursuant to which Enghouse has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Espial (the “Espial Shares”) by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the “Transaction”).

The Arrangement Agreement
Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, each Espial shareholder (a “Shareholder”) will receive cash consideration of C$1.57 for each Espial Share held (the “Consideration”), valuing Espial’s total equity at approximately C$56.5 million. All holders of outstanding stock options of Espial will be entitled to receive the “in-the-money” value of such stock options, less applicable withholdings. The Consideration represents a 39% premium to the closing price of the Espial Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) on March 22, 2019 and a 35% premium to the volume weighted average price (“VWAP”) of the Espial Shares over the last 30 trading days.

Benefits to Espial Shareholders

  • Immediate and significant premium of approximately 39% to the closing price of the Espial Shares on March 22, 2019, and approximately 35% based on the 30-day VWAP

  • All cash offer that is not subject to a financing condition

    The Transaction is expected to close in the calendar second quarter of 2019.

    Espial
    Enghouse

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    Featured Video
    Flash Poll
    Upcoming Live Events
    April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
    May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
    May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
    September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
    October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
    October 2-22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
    October 10, 2019, New York, New York
    November 5, 2019, London, England
    November 7, 2019, London, UK
    December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
    December 3, 2019, New York, New York
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Upcoming Webinars
    Webinar Archive
    Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
    Huawei Shows 5G in Action at MWC
    By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
    Huawei Heats Up Microwave for 5G Backhaul
    By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
    Huawei Services Bring the Best 5G Into Reality
    By Steven Wu, President of Consulting & Service Solution Sales Dept., Carrier BG, Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    Slideshows
    Touring a Mini Data Center for Mobile Edge Computing
    More Slideshows
    Infographics