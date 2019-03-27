& cplSiteName &

Delta Fiber Netherlands Picks Metrological to Power TV Apps

3/27/2019
ROTTERDAM/SCHIEDAM, Netherlands -- DELTA Fiber Netherlands, a leading internet, TV and telephony provider in The Netherlands operating under the brands DELTA and Caiway, has chosen Metrological to provide a new, integrated TV app experience for its TV subscribers. The App Store service will be available on the new interactive TV platform in The Netherlands for all DELTA and Caiway TV subscribers as per March 25, 2019.

“Metrological enables us to provide our customers a complete, new and easy way to access their favorite series, programs, films and internet content. Any time, any place, any device. This solution is fully integrated with our interactive TV platform and provides our customers a totally new, interactive viewing experience on both TV and mobile devices,” said Ludolf Rasterhoff, CCO, DELTA. “Metrological removes all complexity of integrating content and gives us the flexibility to offer our customers new content to improve customer loyalty.”

Metrological integrates premium OTT services, international apps and regional content into the TV experience; built on the Metrological backend which provides real-time analytics necessary to anticipate always changing TV consumer needs. Metrological’s product portfolio includes the Metrological TV App Store, Premium OTT integrations, a back office, open SDK, and a catalogue of apps ready for publication.

Next to the browser-based TV apps, Premium OTT services can be launched in months instead of years, since Metrological uses its Application Framework with native software plugins.

