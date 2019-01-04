Amino to Tout 'Operator Ready' Android TV Devices at NAB

CAMBRIDGE, UK -- Amino, the global media and entertainment technology solutions provider, announced today that it will be showcasing its ‘Operator Ready’ Android TV solution, which is powered by its Google certified AminoOS software, at NAB Show 2019 in Las Vegas April 6 to 11. AminoOS gives pay-TV operators the agility to customize and brand an advanced user interface via an Android TV deployment, which can include the latest functionality along with access to more than 150 premium over-the-top (OTT) apps.

Amino’s ‘Operator Ready’ Android TV solution is designed to provide managed delivery of linear and streaming video services, while supporting integration with legacy network environments. It is an extended and enhanced version of the platform that integrates with an operator’s existing infrastructure and networks through additional specialist backend support. The ‘Operator Ready’ solution delivers a full set of software extensions to Android TV that enable plug and play into existing legacy systems – as well as Amino’s suite of cloud-based service management tools, which simplify installs and reduce support related operating costs.

The ‘Operator Ready’ solution enables pay-TV providers to deliver linear video channels and OTT content to subscribers via a single TV input and a rich visual user interface. The core software includes:

A fully compliant AndroidTV software stack based on Google reference design SDKs

Latest version of Android TV platform and Operator Tier certifications

Licensed GTVS suite of applications including PlayStore, Play Movie, Play Music and YouTube

Customized Google Setup with operator branding

Remote controls with voice command and search

Bluetooth (BLE 4.0) pairing capabilities.

