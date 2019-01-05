Altice One Goes to '3.0'

NEW YORK -- Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces the release of Altice One Operating System (OS) 3.0, the latest evolution of the Altice One entertainment and connectivity platform. This update introduces new user-friendly features that improve content discovery, including an all-new sports hub that gets fans to their must-see games faster, a refreshed home screen for faster navigation to popular live content, and an optional Voice Guidance feature embedded throughout the user interface for a more accessible experience.

Altice One, available to Altice USA's Optimum and Suddenlink customers, delivers an enhanced all-in-one entertainment experience that combines 4K video, streaming apps, ultra high-speed broadband, home WiFi, and digital voice service into a sleek and compact home entertainment hub with an advanced voice-activated remote control.

Since launching, Altice One’s OS has been enhanced multiple times with new content and advanced features, now offering access to more than a dozen streaming apps such as Netflix, YouTube, and Cheddar as well as new capabilities, like the ability to watch DVR content on the go through the Altice One mobile app.

Altice One Sports Hub

The new Altice One Sports Hub gives viewers the best seat in the house, offering an overview of games taking place in the next 48 hours and the ability for users to select their favorite teams for a customized view. Highlights and other YouTube content from professional leagues and teams will auto-populate for an even more in-depth experience. The Altice One OS 3.0 update also brings more sports content in 4K – in addition to a selection of soccer and basketball games, select Major League Baseball games scheduled on FS1 will be broadcast in 4K Ultra HD on Altice One’s dedicated 4K channel.*

Altice One Home Screen

The refreshed Home section enables faster navigation for users to find and discover the shows they love with a focus on popular programming airing at the moment. Home now offers new dedicated shortcuts for:

Restart, which shows in-progress programming from more than 50 network that can be restarted

Sports on Now, showing live sports content

Quick Tips, tutorials to help Altice One users get the most out of their experience

Altice One Voice Guidance

Altice One’s Bluetooth remote provides an accessible experience by enabling users to find programming with a simple voice command. Altice One’s enhanced Voice Guidance feature better serves those with visual impairment by providing a text-to-speech functionality that allows users to navigate the system’s user interface through audio instead of on-screen text.

