24i Media Buys StreamOne

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
3/21/2019
AMSTERDAM -- 24i Media, one of the industry-leading video app developers, has extended its platform’s capabilities by the acquisition of StreamOne, the young and innovative media technology provider that fuels the video applications of one of the largest publishers in the Netherlands, TMG. With the acquisition, 24i gets full access to the cutting-edge knowledge and technology of StreamOne, strengthening its capabilities to integrate with its strategic partners like OVPs and streaming video providers, and to optimize the end user experience.

This is 24i’s third acquisition in twelve months. It is part of its ambitious strategic plan and technology vision to continue to revolutionize the OTT ecosystem with technology innovations and to provide customers and partners with powerful new tools to better manage assets, maximize efficiencies, deliver new capabilities and optimize OTT value creation and monetization.

Founded in 2012, StreamOne deploys a powerful suite of tools to publish videos to any device, anytime and anywhere. StreamOne offers a robust interface that has plug & play integrations with third-parties for publishers and broadcasters.

24i Media

