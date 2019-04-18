& cplSiteName &

Zone TV, Microsoft Team on Direct-to-Consumer Video Play

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
4/10/2019
50%
50%

LOS ANGELES -- Zone·tv is launching its new zone·ify multi-channel video service direct to consumers, enabling access to thousands of hours of fresh, curated, personalized video entertainment for audiences on many devices. The 13-channel service is available later this month on mobile (iOS and Android) and is coming to connected tv devices in the summer of 2019.

Zone·ify features 13 linear-like channels that deliver human-curated digital-first content that is augmented with artificial intelligence, to provide popular content in a highly personalized lean-back viewing experience. Twelve of the 13 new channels are segmented by age groups and by genre to super-serve aficionados of programming about food, gaming, specialty sports, outdoor adventure, kids, entertainment and much more. The 13th channel, “my·zone”, captures all viewer preferences from each channel and serves content that is personalized specifically for each viewer.

Zone·tv is collaborating with Microsoft for its A.I. and Programming Studio suites. To better understand each individual video asset and increase personalization accuracy, zone·tv’s Studio leverages Microsoft Azure Video Indexer, part of Microsoft Azure Media Services, as well as Azure Cognitive Services. Zone·tv also uses Azure for ingesting, processing, storing content and managing workflows—all feeding into zone·tv’s proprietary Studio platform which drives personalized entertainment delivery to every consumer endpoint.

Zone TV

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 2-22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Building E2E IP Networks for the 5G & Cloud Era
By Gao Ji, President, Huawei Router & Carrier Ethernet Product Line
A Roadmap for Operators in the 5G & Cloud Era
By Kevin Hu, President, Huawei Network Product Line
Huawei Introduces Autonomous Driving Core Network
By David Fang, Chief NFV Marketing Expert & Solution Director, Huawei Cloud Core Network
Huawei Shows 5G in Action at MWC
By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Touring a Mini Data Center for Mobile Edge Computing
More Slideshows
Infographics