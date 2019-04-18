Zone TV, Microsoft Team on Direct-to-Consumer Video Play

LOS ANGELES -- Zone·tv is launching its new zone·ify multi-channel video service direct to consumers, enabling access to thousands of hours of fresh, curated, personalized video entertainment for audiences on many devices. The 13-channel service is available later this month on mobile (iOS and Android) and is coming to connected tv devices in the summer of 2019.

Zone·ify features 13 linear-like channels that deliver human-curated digital-first content that is augmented with artificial intelligence, to provide popular content in a highly personalized lean-back viewing experience. Twelve of the 13 new channels are segmented by age groups and by genre to super-serve aficionados of programming about food, gaming, specialty sports, outdoor adventure, kids, entertainment and much more. The 13th channel, “my·zone”, captures all viewer preferences from each channel and serves content that is personalized specifically for each viewer.

Zone·tv is collaborating with Microsoft for its A.I. and Programming Studio suites. To better understand each individual video asset and increase personalization accuracy, zone·tv’s Studio leverages Microsoft Azure Video Indexer, part of Microsoft Azure Media Services, as well as Azure Cognitive Services. Zone·tv also uses Azure for ingesting, processing, storing content and managing workflows—all feeding into zone·tv’s proprietary Studio platform which drives personalized entertainment delivery to every consumer endpoint.

