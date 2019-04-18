& cplSiteName &

YouTube TV Adds Epix

4/10/2019
LOS ANGELES, CA & NEW YORK, NY -- EPIX, the premium TV network owned by Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), today announced its launch on YouTube TV. The launch includes four live TV channels (EPIX, EPIX 2, EPIX Hits, EPIX Drive-In) and on demand access to the network’s roster of critically acclaimed original series and its full catalog of over 2,000 movies.

YouTube TV adds to the expanding number of traditional and emerging platforms where EPIX makes its premium programming available to customers across the U.S. With today’s launch, YouTube TV users can stream the network’s critically acclaimed original series Get Shorty, Berlin Station, Deep State, Elvis Goes There and PUNK as well as upcoming premieres of original series Godfather of Harlem, starring and executive produced by Forest Whitaker; Pennyworth, the origin story of Batman’s butler Alfred, from Warner Horizon and DC; Perpetual Grace, LTD, from MGM and featuring Sir Ben Kingsley; Belgravia, from Julian Fellowes; docu-series Slow Burn, based on the hit podcast; and more. Subscribers will also have access to thousands of hit Hollywood movies and classic film franchises.

YouTube TV will offer EPIX as an add-on for $6.00 per month. The announcement comes on the heels of a number of new launches where consumers can watch EPIX content, including its new streaming service EPIX NOW and availability on The Roku Channel.

Epix

