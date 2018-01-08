WhereverTV Lobs Lawsuit at Comcast

Ft. Myers, Fla. -- WhereverTV Broadcasting Corp. (otcqb:TVTV), which delivers Over The Top (OTT) subscription television services to AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Google Chromecast, smartphones, Tablets, computers and other devices, today announces that it has filed in the Middle District of Florida "case number 2:18-cv-00529-UA-CM" suit against Comcast Corporation for the infringement of the Company's '431 patent and more specifically, its Xfinity platform.

After extensive consultation and evaluation of the basic foundation of its '431 patent with the law firm of Reese Marketos, LLP, the board of directors of WhereverTV has determined that defending its patent at this time, is in the best interest of the Company's shareholders.

"The Board of Directors, Adam Sanderson of Reese Marketos, LLP and myself spent a considerable amount of time researching, evaluating and consulting before taking this position of enforcing our patent rights against Comcast," stated WhereverTV CEO Edward D. Ciofani. "Our defense of our '431 patent is just one of the many great things upcoming for WhereverTV."