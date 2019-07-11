& cplSiteName &

Video-as-a-Service & USB Video Drive Conferencing Growth

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
7/10/2019
50%
50%

RENO, Nev. -- New data from from Synergy Research shows the Q1 market for video conferencing and collaboration growing by 10% year on year to reach well over $1.5 billion, with the market being increasingly driven by two relatively small but high-growth segments – VaaS (video as a service) and USB video conferencing. These two segments each grew by well over 40%. Other high-growth segments include in-room content sharing and collaborative smart boards. Meanwhile traditional single codec room systems remain a foundation of the market, accounting for a quarter of all spending and continuing to grow by 8%. Cisco and Poly (the renamed Polycom) lead by a wide margin in the videoconferencing and dedicated video desktop segments, while Cisco and LogMeIn are the leaders in conferencing SaaS. Among the major vendors, Zoom has by far the highest growth rate, followed at a distance by Logitech and BlueJeans. Traditional video vendors are also targeting the newer segments, an example being Poly which has quickly established itself as the number three ranked vendor in USB video conferencing.

Over the next five years Synergy forecasts that annual growth will approach 10% with increased spending in all major geographic regions. The two stand-out segments for growth will remain VaaS and USB video conferencing, which in aggregate will account for well over a third of the market by 2023.

"The video market continues to evolve from traditional single codec systems, to newer more nimble USB video rooms and VaaS cloud services, which are helping vendors to target pent-up demand at the smaller end of the video market,"' said Jeremy Duke, Synergy Research Group's founder and Chief Analyst. "These USB and VaaS solutions are also now gaining traction in the mid-market and with large enterprises, helping to expand the overall market opportunity. The ability of Zoom to double in size year on year is clear evidence of buoyant demand for video, while we will still see growth in many of the more traditional segments over the next five years."

Synergy Research Group Inc.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1-2, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
October 22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Ryan Ding From Huawei: Industries + 5G, Enabling New Growth
By Ryan Ding, Executive Director of the Board, Huawei Technologies
Adaptive MIMO in the Era of 6GHz Wi-Fi
By James C. Chen, Quantenna
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Scenes From Sprint's Big 5G Launch
More Slideshows