Viacom Closes Pluto TV Buy

NEW YORK -- Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service in the U.S.

The acquisition, previously announced on January 22, 2019 for $340 million in cash, will advance Viacom’s strategic priorities across multiple touchpoints, while solidifying Pluto TV’s leadership in the domestic free streaming video market and accelerating its growth globally.

Founded in 2013, Pluto TV streams more than 100 channels and thousands of hours of on-demand content spanning television and movies, sports, news, lifestyle, comedy, cartoons, gaming and trending digital series. Today, it has more than 12 million monthly active users across devices, including smart TVs, streaming players, mobile devices, desktops and gaming consoles.

Pluto TV will have a crucial role in expanding Viacom’s presence across next-generation distribution platforms as a standalone free over-the-top (“OTT”) product, a direct-to-consumer cornerstone, and a partnership solution for wired, mobile and OTT distributors to serve their broadband only and video bundle subscribers on a zero incremental cost basis.

Pluto TV will operate as an independent subsidiary of Viacom, led by President and CEO Tom Ryan.

