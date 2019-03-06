& cplSiteName &

Viacom Closes Pluto TV Buy

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
3/4/2019
50%
50%

NEW YORK -- Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service in the U.S.

The acquisition, previously announced on January 22, 2019 for $340 million in cash, will advance Viacom’s strategic priorities across multiple touchpoints, while solidifying Pluto TV’s leadership in the domestic free streaming video market and accelerating its growth globally.

Founded in 2013, Pluto TV streams more than 100 channels and thousands of hours of on-demand content spanning television and movies, sports, news, lifestyle, comedy, cartoons, gaming and trending digital series. Today, it has more than 12 million monthly active users across devices, including smart TVs, streaming players, mobile devices, desktops and gaming consoles.

Pluto TV will have a crucial role in expanding Viacom’s presence across next-generation distribution platforms as a standalone free over-the-top (“OTT”) product, a direct-to-consumer cornerstone, and a partnership solution for wired, mobile and OTT distributors to serve their broadband only and video bundle subscribers on a zero incremental cost basis.

Pluto TV will operate as an independent subsidiary of Viacom, led by President and CEO Tom Ryan.

Viacom
Pluto TV

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
April 2, 2019, New York, New York
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
MWC19: 5G Gets Industrial, Musical & Far Out
More Slideshows
Infographics