Veteran Media Execs Join Ssimwave

2/12/2019
WATERLOO, ON -- SSIMWAVE, an innovator in the science of perceptual video quality measurement, today announced that it has significantly expanded its global market presence with the addition of two highly regarded executives – Carlos Hernandez and Brent Ross – to its team. Hernandez, who has been appointed Vice President of Sales, International, and Ross, who was named Director of Sales, bring to SSIMWAVE a combined 40 years of experience in introducing new pay-TV and high-tech technologies that create business value for customers. The two executives will drive increased global adoption of SSIMWAVE products that virtualize how humans perceive video and apply quality metrics to real-world environments.

“SSIMWAVE is building on our Emmy Award winning DNA to tackle one of the media industry’s greatest challenges: ensuring consistent video experience quality in a fragmented video environment,” said Steve McCartney, president of SSIMWAVE. “Carlos and Brent both were eager to join SSIMWAVE because they share our vision of building a company whose solutions ensure optimal video experiences for viewers and drive customer satisfaction for media companies.”

Hernandez joins SSIMWAVE after more than a dozen years with Sandvine, rising from senior, director, Latin American Sales to regional vice president, Latin America. During that time, Hernandez built Sandvine’s Latin American market share to more than 70%, and spearheaded creation of sales and support networks to improve customer experiences. In addition, he led Sandvine’s relationship with Telefonica, closing an agreement that resulted in deployments in 16 countries across Europe and the LatAm market. Previously, Hernandez headed international sales for Slipstream Data, and was instrumental in executing growth strategies that led to the company’s acquisition by RIM/Blackberry in 2006.

