Univision Board to Review Strategic Options

MIAMI -- Univision Communications Inc., the leading Hispanic media company in the U.S., today confirmed that its Board of Directors is reviewing strategic options for the company.

The Board of Directors of Univision stated: “After a successful year under the leadership of our new management team, including a complete refocus on our core Spanish-language media business, it is abundantly clear that Univision’s strategic value has never been greater. The U.S. Hispanic audience represents one of the very few certain growth opportunities in today’s media marketplace, and Univision is ideally positioned. We have the top-rated local news programming in any language in many top markets, we frequently beat the “Big Four” broadcast competition in prime time, and we have a best-in-class sports franchise. This leadership position, along with the increasing recognition that the Hispanic population is driving significant U.S. economic growth, makes Univision a unique media property. The demographic and economic drivers of Hispanic consumers will spur growth in media consumption and spending for years to come, and we want Univision to be in the best position to capitalize on this historic opportunity. As the last major independent broadcast media company in the U.S., a market where scale and strength matter, Univision has the fundamentals for continued growth on its own or with a partner – and after careful consideration, the Board and management team have concluded the time is right to explore strategic options.”

There can be no assurances as to the timing or outcome of this review. Univision does not intend to disclose or comment on developments related to its review unless and until the Board has completed its review, or otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate or beneficial.

Univision has engaged Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Moelis & Company LLC and LionTree LLC as financial advisors to assist with the process.

