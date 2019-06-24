& cplSiteName &

Tubi Touts Passing 20M Active Users, Records for Revenues, Hours Streamed

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
6/24/2019
SAN FRANCISCO -- Tubi (www.tubi.tv), the world’s largest free movie and television service, today announced record growth in the first half of 2019. The company has surpassed 20 million monthly active users (MAU), and customers watched over 94 million hours of content during May. In addition, Tubi had the single biggest month of revenue in the company’s history.

Earlier this year, Tubi announced it would invest over nine figures in content acquisitions to further grow its already massive content library. Tubi’s library now has over 15,000 movies and television series – more than 44,000 hours of content available completely free to consumers from over 200 content partners including major studios such as Warner Bros., NBCUniversal, MGM, Lionsgate, and others.

