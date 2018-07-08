& cplSiteName &

Top US Pay-TV Providers Lost 450K Subs in Q2

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
8/13/2018
50%
50%

Durham, N.H. — August 13, 2018 — Leichtman Research Group, Inc. (LRG) found that the largest pay-TV providers in the U.S. – representing about 95% of the market – lost about 415,000 net video subscribers in 2Q 2018, compared to a pro forma loss of about 660,000 subscribers in 2Q 2017.

The top pay-TV providers now account for about 91.3 million subscribers – with the top six cable companies having 47.4 million video subscribers, satellite TV services 30.6 million subscribers, the top telephone companies 9.1 million subscribers, and the top Internet-delivered pay-TV services 4.2 million subscribers.

Key findings for the quarter include:

  • The top six cable companies lost about 275,000 video subscribers in 2Q 2018 – compared to a loss about 190,000 subscribers in 2Q 2017
  • Satellite TV services lost about 480,000 subscribers in 2Q 2018 – compared to a loss of about 470,000 subscribers in 2Q 2017
  • DBS net losses were more than in any previous quarter
  • Net losses for DIRECTV were more than in any previous quarter The top telephone providers lost about 45,000 video subscribers in 2Q 2018 – compared to a loss of 270,000 subscribers in 2Q 2017
  • Net losses for the top Telcos were the fewest in any quarter since 3Q 2015
  • AT&T U-verse reported net video additions for the first time since 1Q 2015
  • Internet-delivered services (Sling TV and DIRECTV NOW) added about 385,000 subscribers in 2Q 2018 – compared to about 270,000 net adds in 2Q 2017
  • Traditional pay-TV services (not including Internet-delivered services) lost about 800,000 subscribers in 2Q 2018 – compared to a loss of about 930,000 in 2Q 2017

Leichtman Research Group Inc. (LRG)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Google Cloud Next in Photos, With Gorgeous Giraffe Footwear
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
America Is Losing the 5G Race, Says Deloitte
Iain Morris, News Editor, 8/7/2018
A 5G Device Timeline for 2018 & Beyond
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 8/7/2018
Eurobites: Turin Shrouded in vRAN by TIM, Ericsson
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 8/7/2018
Net Neutrality Controversies Yield No Clarity
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 8/8/2018
Why Do You Need a 5G Cloud-Native Core?
David Nowoswiat, Nokia, 8/9/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Personal-Sized Computers Get Scaled Down Click Here
Latest Comment
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives