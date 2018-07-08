Top US Pay-TV Providers Lost 450K Subs in Q2
Durham, N.H. — August 13, 2018 — Leichtman Research Group, Inc. (LRG) found that the largest pay-TV providers in the U.S. – representing about 95% of the market – lost about 415,000 net video subscribers in 2Q 2018, compared to a pro forma loss of about 660,000 subscribers in 2Q 2017.
The top pay-TV providers now account for about 91.3 million subscribers – with the top six cable companies having 47.4 million video subscribers, satellite TV services 30.6 million subscribers, the top telephone companies 9.1 million subscribers, and the top Internet-delivered pay-TV services 4.2 million subscribers.
Key findings for the quarter include:
- The top six cable companies lost about 275,000 video subscribers in 2Q 2018 – compared to a loss about 190,000 subscribers in 2Q 2017
- Satellite TV services lost about 480,000 subscribers in 2Q 2018 – compared to a loss of about 470,000 subscribers in 2Q 2017
- DBS net losses were more than in any previous quarter
- Net losses for DIRECTV were more than in any previous quarter The top telephone providers lost about 45,000 video subscribers in 2Q 2018 – compared to a loss of 270,000 subscribers in 2Q 2017
- Net losses for the top Telcos were the fewest in any quarter since 3Q 2015
- AT&T U-verse reported net video additions for the first time since 1Q 2015
- Internet-delivered services (Sling TV and DIRECTV NOW) added about 385,000 subscribers in 2Q 2018 – compared to about 270,000 net adds in 2Q 2017
- Traditional pay-TV services (not including Internet-delivered services) lost about 800,000 subscribers in 2Q 2018 – compared to a loss of about 930,000 in 2Q 2017
