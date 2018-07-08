Top US Pay-TV Providers Lost 450K Subs in Q2

Durham, N.H. — August 13, 2018 — Leichtman Research Group, Inc. (LRG) found that the largest pay-TV providers in the U.S. – representing about 95% of the market – lost about 415,000 net video subscribers in 2Q 2018, compared to a pro forma loss of about 660,000 subscribers in 2Q 2017.

The top pay-TV providers now account for about 91.3 million subscribers – with the top six cable companies having 47.4 million video subscribers, satellite TV services 30.6 million subscribers, the top telephone companies 9.1 million subscribers, and the top Internet-delivered pay-TV services 4.2 million subscribers.

Key findings for the quarter include:

The top six cable companies lost about 275,000 video subscribers in 2Q 2018 – compared to a loss about 190,000 subscribers in 2Q 2017

Satellite TV services lost about 480,000 subscribers in 2Q 2018 – compared to a loss of about 470,000 subscribers in 2Q 2017

DBS net losses were more than in any previous quarter

Net losses for DIRECTV were more than in any previous quarter The top telephone providers lost about 45,000 video subscribers in 2Q 2018 – compared to a loss of 270,000 subscribers in 2Q 2017

Net losses for the top Telcos were the fewest in any quarter since 3Q 2015

AT&T U-verse reported net video additions for the first time since 1Q 2015

Internet-delivered services (Sling TV and DIRECTV NOW) added about 385,000 subscribers in 2Q 2018 – compared to about 270,000 net adds in 2Q 2017

Traditional pay-TV services (not including Internet-delivered services) lost about 800,000 subscribers in 2Q 2018 – compared to a loss of about 930,000 in 2Q 2017

