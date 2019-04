The Telecoms.com Podcast: Apple, Huawei & Europe

The core crew are back together and they kick off by discussing a recent Apple launch event in which the gadget giant announced a move into original content, financial services and news aggregation. The inevitable topic of Huawei followed and they concluded with a look at some other bits of news coming from Europe, including the dreaded B-word.

