& cplSiteName &

Telco Content War Heats Up in India

Gagandeep Kaur
4/6/2018
50%
50%

Content offerings are emerging as a new battleground in the Indian telecom industry. In an effort to drive data consumption, service providers have announced a number of collaborations and partnerships with content firms in the last few months.

Bharti Airtel Ltd. (Mumbai: BHARTIARTL), India's largest service provider, has formed a partnership with ALTBalaji, one of India's most prominent production houses, to provide its digital content to Airtel TV app users. Airtel has announced similar deals with HotStar, Hooq, Eros Now and SonyLiv. It has also formed an alliance with Amazon for its Prime range of video and ecommerce services.

Archrival Reliance Jio is not too far behind. The company has joined hands with Eros International Media Limited to jointly produce and consolidate content from across the country. They will invest up to 10 billion Indian rupees (around $150 million) to produce and acquire Indian films and original digital content across all languages, according to a recent press statement. RJio company has also signed an agreement to integrate Saavn, a over-the-top music platform, with its own JioMusic service.

It is easy to see why the telcos are ramping up their content offerings. According to the recently released Nokia Mobile Broadband Index, 4G emerged as the key driver of mobile data consumption in 2017 and captured 82% of mobile data traffic that year. The same report indicates that video is the main driver of this 4G growth, accounting for between 65% and 75% of total mobile data traffic. Hindi and regional languages, meanwhile, comprised more than 90% of the popular videos watched online.

The moves show that content has become an important way for Indian service providers to lure customers in the hyper-competitive market. It is also emerging as a differentiating factor for subscribers.

For all the latest news from the wireless networking and services sector, check out our dedicated Mobile content channel here on Light Reading.

That's partly because service providers are adopting different strategies to boost their content offerings. RJio, for instance, is acquiring stakes in content companies or going for exclusive tie-ups, implying it wants control over the kind of content produced. Today, RJio a 50% stake in Viacom 18, the parent company of Colors Channel, a popular television channel in India, as well as a 25% stake in Balaji Films. As a stakeholder, it will be able to ensure these companies produce content that appeals to its subscribers.

Airtel, by contrast, is essentially becoming a content aggregator, and has decided to stay away from the production of unique content. That may be a sensible long-term strategy. As data consumption continues to rise, service providers will be hard pressed to come up with unique offerings. But the ones that do will have something that truly sets them apart.

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Ngena's global 'network of networks' solves a problem that the telecom vendors promised us would never exist. That doesn't mean its new service isn't a really good idea.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
April 9, 2018, Las Vegas Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
35% of Cloud Spending Is Wasted – RightScale
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Huawei Dwarfs Ericsson, Nokia on R&D Spend in 2017
Iain Morris, News Editor, 4/3/2018
Ticketmaster Network Guy Sings 'The Public Cloud Song' – Really
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 3/30/2018
Why Now Is the Best Time to Join WiC in Austin
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 4/3/2018
Boingo CTO: 5G No Threat to Cable
Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor, 4/2/2018
Watch Out Telcos, There's a New Muni Broadband Wave on the Horizon
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 3/30/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives