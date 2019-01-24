& cplSiteName &

Study Touts Consumer Appeal of ATSC 3.0

1/24/2019
WASHINGTON -- New research from the Phoenix deployment of Next-Gen Television shows that the new service delivering live, over-the-air TV could increase broadcast TV viewing and drive sales of new television receivers.

This research was the result of consumer lab testing by research consultancy Magid recently conducted in conjunction with the Phoenix Model Market project partners and the Pearl TV broadcast business group. In lab testing, viewers said that the ATSC 3.0 capabilities could make them start watching broadcast programming (even if they don’t currently do so). Some broadcast viewers also said an ATSC 3.0-enabled device could make them want to watch broadcast TV even more than they currently watch.

Other key insights from the consumer lab testing highlight the importance of enhanced audio and customization of the viewing experience.

91% of consumers say they are either “interested” or “very interested” in using a service like Next-Gen ATSC 3.0.

  • As seen in previous testing, the concept of ATSC 3.0 is appealing to a wide range of consumers.

  • Of all the consumer categories that were in the study – such as those who are already intensive broadcast TV watchers, sports enthusiasts, and Spanish-dominant viewers – most saw at least a couple of features that would enhance their live TV viewing experience.

    Enhanced Audio features have the broadest appeal.

  • In a laboratory environment, consumers could easily see and hear how ATSC 3.0 could give them access to live content that has Immersive 3D Audio, allow them to boost specific portions of audio using a Dialogue Enhancement feature, and allow them to customize audio tracks.

  • These kinds of Enhanced Audio features are appealing to consumers because they are practical, and they make the live TV viewing experience more interactive and immersive.

    80% of consumers say they are either “interested” or “very interested” in purchasing an ATSC 3.0 television or add-on device.

