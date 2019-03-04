Study – 43% of OTT-TV Subs Switched From Traditional Pay-TV

DURHAM, NH — New consumer research from Leichtman Research Group, Inc. (LRG) found that 18-44 year-olds account for 71% of adults in the U.S. that have a live streaming vMVPD pay-TV service (like Sling TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, or PlayStation Vue). Overall, 16% of adults ages 18-44 currently have a vMVPD service – compared to 6% of ages 45 and above.

Of those that currently get a vMVPD service, 43% switched directly from a traditional (cable, satellite, or Telco) pay-TV service, and 25% also have a traditional service. In addition, 17% switched from another vMVPD service, and 15% were most recently non-subscribers to any type of pay-TV service.

These findings are based on an online survey of 6,715 households from throughout the United States and are part of a new LRG study, Internet-Delivered Pay-TV Services 2019. This is LRG’s second annual study dedicated to this topic.

Other related findings include:

42% with a vMVPD service are ages 18-34 – compared to 26% of traditional pay-TV subscribers, and 33% of pay-TV non-subscribers in TV households

vMVPD subscribers have a mean annual household income similar to traditional pay-TV subscribers, but 33% above non-subscribers in TV households

73% of vMVPD subscribers are very satisfied with their service – but, 20% are very likely to switch from a vMVPD service in the next six months

93% with a vMVPD service also have an SVOD service from Netflix, Amazon Prime, and/or Hulu – compared to 71% of traditional pay-TV subscribers, and 74% of non-subscribers in TV households

vMVPD subscribers watch these services at home 78% of the time – compared to 82% at home viewing of HBO NOW, and 88% at home viewing of Netflix

24% of those that do not currently have a vMVPD service are very interested in getting one

