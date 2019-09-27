Sony's PlayStation Vue Cuts a New Disney Deal

BURBANK, Calif. -- The Walt Disney Company today announced a comprehensive distribution agreement to continue to deliver Disney's robust lineup of premier sports, news and entertainment content to PlayStation Vue customers. It expands upon the previous deal and supports the companies' mutual goal to deliver the best video content to customers across multiple platforms.

The new agreement includes the newly acquired FX and National Geographic networks as well as ESPN's newly launched ACC Network. Sony will continue to provide its PlayStation Vue customers with access to ABC, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, ESPN College Extra, ESPN Goal Line, ESPN Bases Loaded, SEC Network, ACC Network, Longhorn Network, FX, FXX, FXM, Fox Life, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo, BabyTV, and ABC News Live. PlayStation Vue offers over 80 top live news, sports, kids, and lifestyle channels and is available on many devices. All monthly plans include live streaming HD Channels, a powerful Cloud DVR, thousands of On Demand Shows, and 10 viewing profiles each with a personalized DVR.

