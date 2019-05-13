Retooled Apple TV App Debuts in 100+ Countries

CUPERTINO, CALIF. -- The all-new Apple TV app, now available in over 100 countries, brings together the different ways to discover and watch shows, movies and more into one app. The all-new Apple TV app, which brings together all the ways to watch TV into one app, is available starting today in over 100 countries across iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and select Samsung smart TVs.

With the free iOS 12.3 and tvOS 12.3 software update, customers around the world can now subscribe to Apple TV channels within the Apple TV app — paying for only the ones they want — and watch on demand directly in the app. In the US, Apple TV channels include popular services such as HBO, Starz, SHOWTIME, Smithsonian Channel, EPIX, Tastemade and new services like MTV Hits, with more to be added over time around the world.1 Showtime screen showing “Billions.”

Customers can now subscribe to Apple TV channels within the Apple TV app — paying for only the ones they want — and enjoy shows and episodes online or offline, and share subscriptions through Family Sharing.

Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using just their Apple ID and password. Subscribers can watch and download shows and movies both online and offline, making the Apple TV app the first and only place where HBO subscribers can download movies and shows such as “Game of Thrones” for offline viewing.

The Apple TV app features a new, dedicated Kids section, which is thoughtfully curated and showcases editorially handpicked shows and movies for kids of all ages.

Also starting today, customers with AirPlay 2-enabled Samsung smart TVs can effortlessly play videos and other content from their iPhone, iPad or Mac directly to their smart TVs. Customers must update to iOS 12.3 or macOS 10.14.5 to play or mirror to AirPlay 2-enabled smart TVs. Customers with eligible VIZIO, LG and Sony smart TVs will be able to enjoy AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support later this year. This fall, Apple TV+, Apple’s original video subscription service, will be available in the Apple TV app.

