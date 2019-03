On this week's podcast, we go into the Omniverse!

Light Reading Senior Editor Jeff Baumgartner reviews his reporting on the surprising story of Omniverse One World Television, an over-the-top (OTT) distributor of live pay-TV channels to all kinds of competitive players.

The Omniverse pitch, which offers hundreds of channels from all the major broadcast networks -- all with no contracts, no credit checks and no long-term obligations.

This fits the bill for what cord cutters need to leave their traditional cable service behind -- all the channels they would normally see on cable TV available, on any device, at a fraction of the cost of cable TV.

Is it all too good to be true? What does Omniverse say about its business model? And what surprising deal hangs in the balance as possibly the key to its competitive future?

No need to wonder, "What's up, danger?" We're talking about Omniverse One World Television.

— Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading