Plex Gets Lionsgate for Its Ad-VoD Service

9/18/2019

Los Gatos, Calif. -- Plex, the global streaming media company that brings your favorite content together in the highest-rated OTT video app, today announced it has partnered with global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) to further grow its library of ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) content prior to the planned rollout to consumers in late 2019.

Today's announcement gives Plex's worldwide users access to free ad-supported movies and shows from Lionsgate and other premium content providers, in addition to already available content like live and recorded over-the-air television, trustworthy news, popular web shows, podcasts, and over 60 million HiFi streaming music tracks. (Geo-restrictions may apply on a title by title basis).

Plex helps users easily discover related content they might enjoy with cross-content-type recommendations (TV, movies, music, podcasts) and intelligent discovery features. This advanced technology improves with use and ensures users continuously get served content they'll enjoy based on what they've already watched or listened to.

Plex recently announced a deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution for additional ad-supported third party content in the U.S. Plex is continuing to engage with additional partners to secure content agreements and expand its content catalogue.

Plex

