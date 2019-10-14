Phoenix to Broaden ATSC 3.0 Tests

NEW YORK -- As broadcasters converge on Manhattan this week for NAB Show New York, the Phoenix Model Market partners and Pearl TV today announced several developments that will positively impact the deployment of NEXTGEN TV signals throughout the country. A second transmission facility for NEXTGEN TV broadcasts in Phoenix, AZ is planned for later this year that will power a Single Frequency Network (SFN) – the first market to have two transmission towers with a SFN configuration -- once the transmission licenses are approved by the FCC and the facilities are on-air.

"We're excited to soon add a second transmission facility for NEXTGEN TV, powered by ATSC 3.0, to the Phoenix Model Market. The E.W. Scripps Company is planning to build a NEXTGEN TV facility with KASW Television as the host station, along with Scripps-owned KNXV Television, and other stations in the Phoenix market," said Brian Lawlor President of Local Media for Scripps.

Common Application Framework Shows User Experience for NEXTGEN TV

A common "application framework" will be shown publicly for the first time at NAB Show NY, with prototype TV receivers demonstrating how the user experience will likely look on various brands of consumer NEXTGEN TV sets. Phoenix Model Market and Pearl TV will be showcasing the new framework incubated in Phoenix as well as prototype NEXTGEN TV receivers in the ATSC booth at N1055 on the NAB Show NY exhibit floor.

Designed to give local broadcasters the ability to differentiate the viewing experience with their own branding and interactive features, the initial launch will feature a new interactive menu available for viewing live over-the-air TV and will feature weather updates and locally generated video-on-demand functionality.

New Resources for Broadcasters

Engineers who have worked in the Phoenix Model Market project over the past year have produced a near 100-page "Host Station Manual" that will help the dozens of stations soon to be launching in the Top 40 largest TV markets across the country.

Pearl TV

Phoenix Model Market

