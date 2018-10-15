& cplSiteName &

Philo Adds 3 Channels to $20 OTT-TV Package

SAN FRANCISCO -- National streaming TV service Philo, which pioneered the entertainment-focused “skinny bundle,” today announced it is adding more content and more value to its service. Joining the now 50-plus channel, $20-tiered package, aspireTV, REVOLT, and UPtv bring premier programming to the platform. These new channels join a slate of top content from the likes of A&E, AMC, Comedy Central, Discovery Channel, Food Network, HGTV, Investigation Discovery (ID), Lifetime, Logo, MTV Live, Nick Toons, TLC, Travel Channel, VH1, Viceland, and more.

Subscribers can now add 12 more channels to Philo’s $16 base package for just $4 more per month. All Philo subscribers can watch their favorite shows live from wherever they are in the U.S. on most web, mobile, and TV streaming devices, including Apple TV, FireTV and Roku. Additionally customers can enjoy up to three live streams at the same time, take advantage of 30-day unlimited-storage DVR at no additional cost, and watch thousands of shows and movies on-demand.

