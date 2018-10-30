Moosnick Departs YouTube TV & Google Fiber for Hulu

SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- Hulu CEO Randy Freer announced today Heather Moosnick will join the company as Senior Vice President, Content Partnerships. In this role, Moosnick will drive Hulu’s content acquisition strategy across its live and on-demand programming — from full library series and movies to current network television shows and emerging content opportunities — to create viewing experiences that put Hulu subscribers first.

As SVP, Content Partnerships, Moosnick will lead and continue building Hulu’s content and network acquisition team and will work closely with the company’s originals, marketing, product, and technology leadership to create more personalized, localized and curated program offerings for consumers. She will join Hulu’s senior management team on November 12 and will report directly to Freer.

Moosnick joins Hulu from Google, Inc, where she most recently served as head of global business development, strategy and content partner management for YouTube TV and Google Fiber, including all TV networks and affiliates. In that role, she led the teams that structured, negotiated and closed all content deals for the launch of the company’s digital MVPD service.

Before joining Google, Moosnick served as Vice President, Global Digital Strategy and Business Development at Warner Music Group (WMG), creating and leading WMG ’s music video distribution strategy. She has also held senior roles at CBS Interactive and MTV Networks and began her career as an attorney with Hughes Hubbard and Reed LLP.

