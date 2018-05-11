& cplSiteName &

MobiTV Eyes Canada With Distributel Deal

11/5/2018
TORONTO -- Distributel, a leading national independent telecommunications provider, announced today that it has partnered with MOBITV, a global leader in app-based TV video delivery solutions. As pioneers in IP video, both Distributel and MOBITV are bringing consumers and businesses innovative, customized and enhanced TV experiences from any device, at any time.

“With Canadians viewing more and more video content on streaming devices such as smartphones and tablets, we know that the future of TV is app-based,” says Matt Stein, CEO of Distributel. “We have always been committed to bringing innovative services and choice to our customers, and this partnership allows us to offer consumers and wholesalers a great user experience through these exciting, cost-effective TV options.”

The MOBITV platform will provide Distributel customers with a user-friendly interface that can be customized according to their content and design preferences. By utilizing IPTV (television that is transmitted over the Internet) and a “bring your own device” method of service delivery, Distributel is also providing a cost-conscious option that does not require customers to purchase additional hardware or incur setup fees.

The partnership will also benefit carriers and ISPs alike, by allowing them to retain their own brand, channels and content rights while using the MOBITV middleware to offer new Tier 1 features at a competitive price point. Localized for Canada in both English and French, the platform will be available to Distributel customers in Quebec and Ontario, with plans to expand across the country in the coming months.

