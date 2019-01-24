Hulu Tweaks Pricing on SVoD, Live TV Services

SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- Over the past year, Hulu has added thousands of exclusive TV episodes and movies, launched nearly a dozen additional popular live TV channels – including The CW, Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet and ABC News – and upgraded the technology platforms to support more devices and provide superior quality to our viewers.

With more than 85,000 episodes of on-demand television — more than any other U.S. streaming service — as well as thousands of movies and more than 60 popular live television channels, Hulu makes it easy for TV fans to get the most complete television experience. Today, we’re announcing updates to our pricing options (that will go into effect next month*) to allow current and new subscribers to choose the best Hulu experience for them.

Hulu: $5.99 per month

Hulu subscribers can stream more than 85,000 episodes of on-demand television, thousands of movies and award winning Hulu Originals with ads, now for $5.99 per month.

Hulu (No Ads): $11.99 per month

The Hulu (No Ads) plan still offers the same massive library of on-demand TV and movies for $11.99 per month.

Hulu + Live TV: $44.99 per month

As the ultimate combination of on-demand and live TV, Hulu + Live TV features more than 60 live sports, news and entertainment channels to stream on virtually any living room or mobile device, PLUS the more than 85,000 episodes of television on demand and thousands of movies in the core Hulu plan. Only Hulu offers this complete streaming television experience, all in one place.

* Hulu’s new pricing will go into effect beginning February 26 for new subscribers. Existing subscribers will see these changes reflected in their subsequent billing cycle after February 26

Hulu LLC