Hulu Adds 8M Subs in 2018, Crosses 25M Subscriber Mark

1/8/2019
SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- Hulu announced today that it added 8 million subscribers in 2018 and closed its fiscal year with more than 25 million total subscribers across its subscription on demand (SVOD) and live TV plans in the U.S. Today’s news marks a 48% subscriber increase year over year and catapults Hulu’s customer reach beyond that of the country’s largest cable and satellite pay TV providers.

One of the more notable viewing trends Hulu saw in 2018 was that consumers place a great deal of value on having a comprehensive, flexible viewing experience. Viewers who subscribe to Hulu + Live TV actually spend 50% of their time watching on-demand or recorded programming. To fuel its momentum, Hulu invested significantly in securing exclusive content and enhancing its streaming technology to support a superior experience across its live and on-demand plans.

Over the past 12 months, Hulu’s technology and product teams dramatically improved the stability and usability of its Live TV service (Hulu + Live TV), reducing buffering by 90% and introducing new features like live game start notifications and an enhanced channel guide so viewers can get to their favorite content faster. The company also expanded its local affiliate support to over 970 local live stations.

Hulu LLC

