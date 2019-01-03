Huawei Helps China Telecom Sichuan Launch Commercial SRv6 Network

BARCELONA -- At MWC 2019, China Telecom Sichuan and Huawei jointly announced the launch of the industry's first commercial SRv6 network, realizing interoperability of video surveillance services across multiple cities.

China Telecom Sichuan's Magic Mirror video platform is a high-performance integrated video platform, which requires the network to provide cross-backbone VPN tunnels with capabilities including fast provisioning, flexible expansion, and service visualization. The traditional cross-backbone solution suffered from complex cross-domain configuration and invisibility of service quality, failing to meet the requirements of the Magic Mirror business.

To overcome these difficulties, China Telecom Sichuan sought out Huawei's SRv6 overlay solution and deployed SRv6 on the gateways of Meishan and Chengdu. China Telecom Sichuan established an SRv6 VPN tunnel that spans the bandwidth-sufficient 163 backbone network for video services, reducing the service provisioning time. In addition, by leveraging the Huawei-developed network cloudification platform NCE, China Telecom Sichuan can visualize the service status in real time to ensure the quality of video services.

SRv6 is a next-generation network protocol developed based on native IPv6 and Source Routing and is critical for network evolution. SRv6 improves the network configuration efficiency by replacing a number of complex protocols traditionally used on networks. It facilitates the smooth evolution of entire networks due to its compatibility with IPv6 devices on live networks. More importantly, SRv6 offers service-based programming capabilities. By opening network functions to upper-layer business platforms, SRv6 enables operators to decouple services from networks and construct premium, service-oriented networks.

Jeffrey Gao, President of Huawei Router & Carrier Ethernet Product Line, commented that this commercial SRv6 case provided valuable reference for the industry's telecom cloud construction, and started a new era of IP network.

