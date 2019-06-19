fuboTV Nets Discovery Deal

NEW YORK -- Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) and fuboTV (fubo.tv), today announced a new, multi-year carriage agreement that will bring 13 Discovery networks to fuboTV’s live TV streaming service in the coming weeks. The deal extends the strategic relationship between the companies that began with the former Scripps Networks Interactive (acquired by Discovery) and included carriage of their five networks including HGTV and Food Network.

Discovery Channel, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Animal Planet, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and MotorTrend will be available on fuboTV’s base package, fubo Standard, joining HGTV, Food Network and Travel Channel which are already available on the service.

At the same time, an expanded suite of Discovery networks including Science Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, and Discovery Life will be added to fuboTV’s add-on package, fubo Extra ($5.99/month for 30+ channels) joining DIY Network and Cooking Channel. Additionally, Discovery en Español and Discovery Familia will be available on fuboTV’s Spanish-language package, fubo Latino ($24.99/month for 20 channels), and the Latino Plus add-on package ($7.99/month for 15 channels).

In addition to bringing subscribers each network’s live linear feed, the agreement also includes a robust library of on-demand Discovery content, bringing fuboTV’s VOD library to over 60,000 movies and TV episodes per month.

fuboTV