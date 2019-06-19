& cplSiteName &

fuboTV Nets Discovery Deal

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
6/19/2019
50%
50%

NEW YORK -- Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) and fuboTV (fubo.tv), today announced a new, multi-year carriage agreement that will bring 13 Discovery networks to fuboTV’s live TV streaming service in the coming weeks. The deal extends the strategic relationship between the companies that began with the former Scripps Networks Interactive (acquired by Discovery) and included carriage of their five networks including HGTV and Food Network.

Discovery Channel, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Animal Planet, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and MotorTrend will be available on fuboTV’s base package, fubo Standard, joining HGTV, Food Network and Travel Channel which are already available on the service.

At the same time, an expanded suite of Discovery networks including Science Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, and Discovery Life will be added to fuboTV’s add-on package, fubo Extra ($5.99/month for 30+ channels) joining DIY Network and Cooking Channel. Additionally, Discovery en Español and Discovery Familia will be available on fuboTV’s Spanish-language package, fubo Latino ($24.99/month for 20 channels), and the Latino Plus add-on package ($7.99/month for 15 channels).

In addition to bringing subscribers each network’s live linear feed, the agreement also includes a robust library of on-demand Discovery content, bringing fuboTV’s VOD library to over 60,000 movies and TV episodes per month.

fuboTV

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1-2, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
October 22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Adaptive MIMO in the Era of 6GHz Wi-Fi
By James C. Chen, Quantenna
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Scenes From Sprint's Big 5G Launch
More Slideshows
Infographics