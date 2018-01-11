fuboTV Hires Its First Chief Strategy Officer

NEW YORK -- fuboTV (fubo.tv) is adding its first chief strategy officer to the live TV streaming company’s world-class management team with the appointment of sports media executive Hannah Brown. Effective immediately, Brown is based in fuboTV’s New York City headquarters and reports directly to David Gandler, co-founder and chief executive officer.

In her new role, Brown is tasked with all strategic development and execution as fuboTV accelerates its sports-first cable replacement business in the U.S. and enters new territories internationally.

Brown brings to fuboTV 15 years of experience in corporate development, venture finance and media rights acquisitions through in-house roles and as a board member/advisor for global sports and media businesses. Since November 2017, Brown served as senior vice president, corporate development at Relevent Sports Group, where she was responsible for executing and delivering development opportunities either via mergers and acquisitions or organic development.

Prior to Relevent Sports, Brown spent almost 10 years at Sky, most recently heading business development where she led investments and partnerships with start-up and emerging sports businesses. While at Sky, an early fuboTV investor, Brown was appointed as a board observer for fuboTV.

Brown is currently a board member of BRC Group, a U.S. based hispanic soccer business, and InCrowd Sports and is also on the media advisory board of Drone Racing League. She was previously on the board of GINX eSports TV.

Brown began her career at KPMG, where she qualified as an associate chartered accountant (ACA) and worked across a range of businesses in the entertainment, leisure and automotive sectors. In addition to her esteemed media career, Brown competed internationally in eventing (equestrian) and was long-listed for South Africa at the 2016 and 2012 Olympic Games.

fuboTV