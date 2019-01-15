fuboTV: Connected TV Usage Driving Engagement

NEW YORK -- User engagement on fuboTV reached an all-time high in December 2018, jumping nearly 3x over December 2017, the live TV streaming service announced today.

Connected TV (CTV) usage was the largest driver of this engagement, exceeding 70 hours per subscriber in December, nearly 2.5x higher year-over-year (YoY). Users spent nearly 90 hours in December on the leading connected device in that category.

For the second consecutive year, CTVs were the most popular with fuboTV subscribers. In December, entertainment was the most watched content type on these devices (47%), followed by sports (33%) and news/talk (20%).

