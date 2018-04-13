France 24 Signs Pact With NCTC

France 24, the 24/7 international news television network based in Paris, providing around the clock extensive coverage on international current affairs has signed into a comprehensive and long-term agreement with NCTC, the National Cable Television Cooperative, for the broadcasting of its English speaking channel.

The Cooperative will offer the news channel to its hundreds of member companies who own and operate cable systems in the United States. The multi-faceted deal includes the 24/7 linear feed and a suite of digital rights including TV Everywhere and VOD.

“We are thrilled that France 24 is now available to the nearly 900 member companies that contract through the NCTC,” said Marie-Christine Saragosse Chief Executive Officer of France Médias Monde. “We know first-hand the value the NCTC represents and appreciate their partnership in rolling out France 24 to viewers across the U.S.”

France 24 launched in 2006 and is now available in over 180 countries. From its newsroom in Paris, France 24 is aimed at worldwide market and gives a different perspective on global affairs. With 35 nationalities working in the newsroom and 160 correspondent bureaus all over the world, the expression of diversity, confrontation of viewpoints and debate are central to the channel’s programming.