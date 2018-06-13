& cplSiteName &

Eurofins Acquires Insite Security

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
6/20/2018
50%
50%

HASSELT, Belgium -- Eurofins Digital Testing, a global leader in end-to-end quality assurance and testing services, today announced that it has acquired Insite Security, a leader in information security services, to reinforce its portfolio of cybersecurity services offered to companies around the globe. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Insite Security provides insights into the security level of IT systems of corporations and non-profit organizations. The company provides security awareness and training to create safe behavior amongst employees, implementation assessments and audits to apply appropriate security policies, and security testing and monitoring to ensure compliance across infrastructure, systems and applications based on certifiable international standards.

Within its cybersecurity portfolio, Eurofins currently provides a range of services including security assessments, compliance services, security strategy and governance, device security testing, and content security compliance for the Digital Production Partnership (founded by ITV, BBC and Channel 4). The addition of Insite Security expands Eurofins Digital Testing’s global cyber security footprint to the Netherlands. Earlier this year, Eurofins Digital Testing also announced that it acquired Edge Testing Solutions, a software testing provider in the UK. Eurofins Digital Testing operates globally with facilities in Belgium, Sweden, The Netherlands, UK, US, Poland and Hong Kong.

Eurofins Digital Testing

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
The Telco Debt Binge May End Badly
Scott Raynovich, Founder and Principal Analyst, Futuriom, 6/15/2018
Comcast's Bid for Content, Growth & Whatever Comes Next
Phil Harvey, US News Editor, 6/13/2018
Source Packet Routing Gets Real in 2018
Sterling Perrin, Principal Analyst, Heavy Reading, 6/15/2018
Ciena CTO Says No to Skynet, Advocates Adaptive Networks
Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor, 6/14/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Backing Up Your Work Is Crucial Click Here
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives