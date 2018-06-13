Eurofins Acquires Insite Security

HASSELT, Belgium -- Eurofins Digital Testing, a global leader in end-to-end quality assurance and testing services, today announced that it has acquired Insite Security, a leader in information security services, to reinforce its portfolio of cybersecurity services offered to companies around the globe. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Insite Security provides insights into the security level of IT systems of corporations and non-profit organizations. The company provides security awareness and training to create safe behavior amongst employees, implementation assessments and audits to apply appropriate security policies, and security testing and monitoring to ensure compliance across infrastructure, systems and applications based on certifiable international standards.

Within its cybersecurity portfolio, Eurofins currently provides a range of services including security assessments, compliance services, security strategy and governance, device security testing, and content security compliance for the Digital Production Partnership (founded by ITV, BBC and Channel 4). The addition of Insite Security expands Eurofins Digital Testing’s global cyber security footprint to the Netherlands. Earlier this year, Eurofins Digital Testing also announced that it acquired Edge Testing Solutions, a software testing provider in the UK. Eurofins Digital Testing operates globally with facilities in Belgium, Sweden, The Netherlands, UK, US, Poland and Hong Kong.

Eurofins Digital Testing