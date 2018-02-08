Eurobites: Virgin Media Boosts Liberty Global's Second Quarter

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: NTT seeks to offload Italian mobile content specialist; Allot, McAfee and Telefónica España team up on SMB cybersecurity; Tele2 blip prompts Dutch security scare.

Things were less rosy at Liberty's other European operations, with RGU numbers down at its Belgian, Swiss and remaining central European units. Overall, rebased revenue for the group was up 2.7%, to $3.04 billion.

Earlier this year Liberty announced it was planning to sell its operations in Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania to Vodafone. (See Liberty Stages European Retreat .)