& cplSiteName &

Espial, Harmonic Unleash TV-as-a-Service Combo

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
7/31/2018
50%
50%

ANAHEIM, Calif. – The Independent Show 2018 (Booth 148) – July 31, 2018 – Today Espial is announcing a partnership with Harmonic, the worldwide leader in video technology and services. Through this partnership, Espial’s Elevate SaaS video platform will fully integrate Harmonic’s VOS™360 media processing SaaS, providing MVPDs with a turn-key end-to-end solution which will give them the ability to launch new IP and OTT services quickly, risk-free, and with minimal investment.

The fully integrated offering enables control, processing, and delivery of video content and services to a broad range of devices – from set-top boxes, to media players like Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire, to Smart TVs and mobile devices.

Espial’s Elevate SaaS video platform uniquely enables video services with a focus on management and control of video services, client applications, and user experience. Elevate provides operators with cloud tools for their operations, product, marketing, and engineering teams, enabling operators to grow their revenues by reducing churn, addressing underserved markets, and opening new revenue opportunities.

Harmonic’s VOS360 SaaS unifies the entire media processing chain, from ingest to transcoding, encryption, packaging, and origin. Hosted on leading public cloud infrastructure platforms, VOS360 SaaS makes it easy to prepare and deliver content from anywhere in the world. The integrated solution allows MVPDs to offer services ranging from app-based TV across a variety of consumer devices, to low cost IP set-top offerings, to cable set-top based services.

Espial Group Inc.
Harmonic Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIT)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Google Cloud Next in Photos, With Gorgeous Giraffe Footwear
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Nokia Reels In $3.5B 5G Deal With T-Mobile US
Iain Morris, News Editor, 7/30/2018
Google Builds Bridge With Microsoft in GitHub Partnership
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 7/26/2018
Verizon Confirms Mobile 5G in 'Early' 2019
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 7/26/2018
Eurobites: South America Drags Down Telefónica's Q2
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 7/26/2018
Google G Suite AI Talks With Your Colleagues So You Don't Have To
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 7/24/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives