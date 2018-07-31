Espial, Harmonic Unleash TV-as-a-Service Combo

ANAHEIM, Calif. – The Independent Show 2018 (Booth 148) – July 31, 2018 – Today Espial is announcing a partnership with Harmonic, the worldwide leader in video technology and services. Through this partnership, Espial’s Elevate SaaS video platform will fully integrate Harmonic’s VOS™360 media processing SaaS, providing MVPDs with a turn-key end-to-end solution which will give them the ability to launch new IP and OTT services quickly, risk-free, and with minimal investment.

The fully integrated offering enables control, processing, and delivery of video content and services to a broad range of devices – from set-top boxes, to media players like Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire, to Smart TVs and mobile devices.

Espial’s Elevate SaaS video platform uniquely enables video services with a focus on management and control of video services, client applications, and user experience. Elevate provides operators with cloud tools for their operations, product, marketing, and engineering teams, enabling operators to grow their revenues by reducing churn, addressing underserved markets, and opening new revenue opportunities.

Harmonic’s VOS360 SaaS unifies the entire media processing chain, from ingest to transcoding, encryption, packaging, and origin. Hosted on leading public cloud infrastructure platforms, VOS360 SaaS makes it easy to prepare and deliver content from anywhere in the world. The integrated solution allows MVPDs to offer services ranging from app-based TV across a variety of consumer devices, to low cost IP set-top offerings, to cable set-top based services.

Espial Group Inc.

Harmonic Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIT)