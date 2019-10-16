Epix Expands Deal With Comcast

LOS ANGELES, Calif., and NEW YORK -- EPIX, the premium pay TV network owned by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Inc. (MGM), today announced that it has expanded its existing carriage agreement with Comcast that will enable the company to deliver EPIX's lineup of thousands of movies and original series to millions of additional Xfinity TV customers.

Beginning on December 10, EPIX and its lineup of thousands of movies and critically acclaimed original series will be added to select Comcast Xfinity TV premium packages. Additionally, on December 12, EPIX will launch ScreenPix, a suite of library channels offering a curated collection of classic movies, uncut and commercial free. The ScreenPix suite includes ScreenPix; ScreenPix: Action; ScreenPix: Westerns; and ScreenPix: Voices, a channel dedicated to diverse voices. Specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Comcast Xfinity TV premium subscribers will have access to an extensive library of EPIX blockbuster movies and original programming, kicking off with the first quarter 2020 premieres of original docuseries Slow Burnand Laurel Canyon; as well as the highly anticipated limited series Belgravia,from Julian Fellowes and the award-winning creative team behind Downton Abbey.

