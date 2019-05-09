& cplSiteName &

Epix, AT&T Strike Distribution Deal

News Wire Feed
5/8/2019
LOS ANGELES, Calif., and NEW YORK, N.Y. -- EPIX, the premium TV network owned by Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), and AT&T (NYSE: T) today announced that they have reached a distribution agreement that will make EPIX available on a subscription basis to customers for $5.99 beginning Sunday, May 19th. The network will also be available soon on the streaming service DIRECTV NOW. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

EPIX will provide DIRECTV subscribers access to the upcoming premieres of original series Godfather of Harlem, starring and executive produced by Forest Whitaker; Pennyworth, the origin story of Batman’s butler Alfred, from Warner Horizon and DC; Perpetual Grace, LTD, from MGM and featuring Sir Ben Kingsley; Belgravia, from Julian Fellowes; docu-series Slow Burn, based on the hit podcast; a weekly series NFL: The Grind, from NFL Films, and more. EPIX is also home to the critically acclaimed original series Get Shorty, Deep State, Elvis Goes There and PUNK as well as over 2,000 Hollywood blockbuster movies.

