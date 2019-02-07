& cplSiteName &

Dish VoD Library Pushes Past 70K Titles

2/6/2019
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- DISH expanded its On Demand offerings by more than 7,000 titles after adding 11 à la carte on-demand packages that customers can subscribe to on a monthly basis. Starting at $2.99 per month, the new on-demand packages enhance DISH's existing programming options by delivering catalogs of video content, including original series and documentaries from UP Faith & Family, Dove Channel, CuriosityStream and more. These on-demand subscriptions join the tens of thousands of on-demand movies, TV series and events available to DISH customers for rent, purchase or included with their channel package.

With DISH, customers can watch more than 70,000 of On Demand titles – including all content from the 11 subscription packages – both at home on a Hopper family set-top box, and while on-the-go with the DISH Anywhere app. The DISH Anywhere app gives all customers the ability to watch the on-demand titles associated with their programming package from virtually any location. The app is available on internet-connected mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets and computers, as well as televisions via Amazon Fire TV and Android TV.

New on-demand content
The following commercial-free, on-demand subscriptions are now available to DISH customers starting at $2.99 per month. Customers can watch a free preview of this new content Feb. 4-10.

  • UP Faith & Family
  • Dove Channel
  • CuriosityStream
  • Docurama
  • Outside TV Features
  • Comedy Dynamics
  • Grokker
  • Here TV
  • Hopster
  • Hi-YAH!
  • CineFest

Dish Network LLC (Nasdaq: DISH)

