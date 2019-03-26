& cplSiteName &

Dish, Univision Make Peace

3/26/2019
MIAMI AND ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – DISH and Univision Communications Inc. today announced a long-term agreement for carriage of Univision networks and stations on DishLATINO and DISH. Restoration of Univision channels will begin immediately.

Starting today, the following channels are once again available to DISH and DishLATINO customers, depending upon their programming package: Univision, UniMás, Univision Deportes Network, Galavisión, Tlnovelas and FOROtv. A full list of packages is available at both dishlatino.com and dish.com.

Separately, the companies agreed to settle all pending litigation between the two companies.

