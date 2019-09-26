Dish Touts Locast During Fox Blackout

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., September 26, 2019 – DISH today reported that Fox Corporation blocked DISH and Sling TV customers' access to its local channels in 17 markets across 23 states and the District of Columbia (the full list of affected stations can be viewed here). Fox has also removed cable networks FS1, FS2, Big 10 Network, Fox Soccer Plus and Fox Deportes.

Fox is demanding a double-digit percentage rate increase for continued carriage of its local channels. Fox is also attempting to "force bundle" its local channels and unrelated cable networks to get more money and gain negotiating leverage.

At its May investor day, Fox executives promoted their plan to increase retransmission revenue by 62 percent, to $2.6 billion by 2022.

Affected customers can view NFL games using an over-the-air antenna or stream local and most primetime games for free on mobile phones and tablets via the NFL App.

Consumer Choice and Forced Bundling at Issue

In addition to blacking out local stations, Fox has also blocked DISH and Sling TV customers' access to its cable networks FS1, FS2, Big 10 Network, Fox Soccer Plus and Fox Deportes. Fox is attempting to get more money by "force bundling" its unrelated cable networks and leveraging its local channels.

DISH Offer of Extension, True Up Rejected

DISH and Fox had been making steady progress in their recent negotiations, and DISH was hopeful that they would come to a mutual agreement to renew carriage of its local stations. In that spirit, DISH offered a short-term contract extension to Fox that would include a retroactive true-up when new rates were agreed upon, and would preserve the ability of DISH and Sling customers to access the Fox stations while negotiations continued. The true-up would ensure that Fox was made whole at the new rates for the period of any contract extension.

DISH Offers Free Antenna Installation, Alternative Viewing Options Available

As DISH works to reach an agreement, the company is offering digital over-the-air antennas at no cost to DISH customers in the affected markets. Customers who use a digital antenna are able to access news, sports and popular network shows from Fox, and have the option to completely drop their local channels from their programming package to save $12 on their monthly bill. DISH will install an antenna for qualifying customers in Fox markets based on the reception available at their home.

Another viewing alternative is offered by Locast, a free nonprofit service that provides local broadcast channels over the internet in select markets. Locast is available on connected DISH Hopper devices. Customers can visit locast.org to learn more.

Need for Retransmission Consent Reform

"Fox is using its mix of local and national channels against viewers, abusing outdated laws to try to force consumers to pay more. This greedy attempt to extort more money from our customers is one of the main reasons we – and our industry – are asking Congress to restore balance in the broadcaster-pay TV equation," said Jeff Blum, DISH senior vice president of Public Policy and Government Affairs. "We are asking lawmakers to reform outdated TV laws to give our customers the best viewing experience at an affordable price – without the threat of broadcaster blackouts."

Dish Network

