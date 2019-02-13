& cplSiteName &

Dish Drops 334K Pay-TV Subs in Q4

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) reported revenue totaling $3.31 billion for the quarter ending December 31, 2018, compared to $3.48 billion for the corresponding period in 2017.

Net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $337 million for the fourth quarter 2018, compared to $1.39 billion from the year-ago quarter. DISH's net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was positively impacted by non-cash adjustments related to the adoption of the ASC 606 revenue recognition standard, net of related taxes, of $25 million. Fourth quarter 2017 net income was positively impacted by an income tax benefit of approximately $1.2 billion due to an adjustment to deferred tax assets and liabilities related to tax reform legislation, and negatively impacted by an impairment of long-lived assets expense of $112 million, net of related taxes.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.64 for the fourth quarter, compared to $2.64 per share during the same period of 2017.

The company closed the fourth quarter with 12.32 million Pay-TV subscribers, including 9.90 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.42 million Sling TV subscribers.

Net Pay-TV subscribers decreased by approximately 334,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to net additions of 39,000 in the year-ago quarter.

Dish Network LLC (Nasdaq: DISH)

